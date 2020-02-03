LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Do you want cheaper prescriptions? You might want to start shopping around. FOX 12 investigators found that medication prices can vary dramatically depending on which pharmacy you got to and even how you pay.
Doctor Marla Klein’s passion for her patients, means she’s also passionate about prescriptions and how much they cost.
“The price of prescriptions has skyrocketed and used to not be something that came into the equation when we were planning a treatment, but now most of the visit is planning how we’re going to pay for something that they need,” said Dr. Klein.
The Lake Oswego dermatologist believes her patients could be paying even more.
“We might be taken advantage of more by the pharmaceutical companies than other specialties are, partly because we’re looked at as a lifestyle specialty, but it’s not all lifestyle and cosmetics,” said Dr. Klein. “We have patients with eczema and psoriasis and lots of things that people need medicine that’s too expensive to buy.”
That’s why Dr. Klein said when she discovered the prescription drug saving service, GoodRx, she made sure her patients knew about it too.
“It is an app that you can put on your phone or you can look up on the computer and it will tell you, based on your zip code, all the local pharmacies around you, what they’re charging for each prescription,” said Dr. Klein.
The prices are for how much the drug costs upfront with no insurance help.
Once a patient finds the pharmacy they want to go to, they can get a free coupon with a discounted cash price on it.
“Something that might be $1,000 for a skin cancer cream at one place, could be $150 at another place,” said Dr. Klein.
The FOX 12 Investigators decided to put GoodRx to the test, looking up some common prescription drugs to see the differences Dr. Klein is talking about.
A heartburn medication called Omeprazole shows the cash price at a Portland Safeway is an estimated $64. But if you use the GoodRx coupon, the website states you can get it for $8.51.
FOX 12 called the Safeway pharmacy line. Someone on the phone said Omeprazole costs about $65. When asking about the GoodRx discounted price, she said what’s on their site is usually pretty accurate.
But the same medication at a nearby Walgreens shows the cash price for Omeprazole is $169 on GoodRX’s site, compared to Safeway’s $65.
If you use a coupon, the GoodRx site states you can get it there for about $58.
When FOX 12 called the Walgreens pharmacy to ask about the price difference, someone on the line said it has to do with contracts pharmacies have with different medication wholesalers.
“So, by adding that middle man between the pharmacy and the patient, that middle man is making a huge profit,” said Dr. Klein.
While GoodRx and other prescription services like it only work if you’re paying without insurance, Klein said it’s still good to do your research and see if the coupon price is cheaper than your co-payment.
“Sometimes you just look them up and you just see that, oh well this cream is $1,000 everywhere,” said Dr. Klein. “I’m probably not going to be able to get it, unless insurance actually pitches in and helps and that’s the part I get so passionate about and frustrated with, it’s bad when you see you’re paying more because you have insurance than if you paid cash.”
Dr. Klein said it’s also good to do your research before you have a prescription sent in somewhere, since it’s usually done electronically at your doctor’s appointment.
(1) comment
I am not a socialist or think the government can do things better and cheaper but if these pharmaceutical company's keep playing these games of seeing just how much they can make on their drugs I think the government may have to step in and take them over. They are out of control and have the congress in their back pocket by making big payments to certain members !!!
