PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The FOX 12 Investigators have learned the company that operates Ride to Care, GridWorks, will have its contract terminated next year.
For months now, the Fox 12 Investigators have been following issues surrounding the transportation program for people on the Oregon Health Plan.
Some of the problems surrounding Ride to Care have been OHP members not getting picked up on time for appointments, or at all.
Transportation providers have also claimed they’re not getting paid by GridWorks for providing some of those rides.
For some background, Ride to Care is provided by Health Share of Oregon, a coordinated care organization that serves OHP members.
For over a year now, Health Share has contracted with a local company called GridWorks to operate it.
A communications manager for Health Share said the ride confusion and issues usually start at GridWorks’ dispatch center. She said they’ve been working with the company to implement a corrective active plan.
But a memo recently sent from Health Share’s Chief Financial Officer and Director to Health Share’s Board of Directors and Community Advisory Council stated in January, GridWorks’ contract would be terminated about a year-and-a-half early.
The memo reads in part, “While GridWorks has been able to address some of the persistent issues, the Ride to Care program has not yet reached the standards expected by Health Share for call center wait times, on-time pick-ups and other measures of member service and reliability.”
In August, The FOX 12 Investigators reported that Health Share asked a non-profit that provides health plan services for low-income Oregonians, called CareOregon, to take over managing the Ride to Care contract in 2020. That would’ve included managing the direct relationship with GridWorks.
The Health Share Communications Manager provided the email response below on the CareOregon transition and memo:
"As you know, Health Share has been working closely with GridWorks over the past year to address quality and reliability issues with the Ride to Care program. In addition, as part of CCO 2.0, Health Share is transitioning the administration of the Ride to Care benefit to CareOregon. The memo you mentioned was sent to our Board of Directors and Community Advisory Council last week to update them on the progress of this work and letting them know of the plans for the NEMT benefit going forward."
As you’ve likely gleaned, the key points in the memo are:
- Based on the challenges experienced by both GridWorks and the previous vendor, CareOregon plans to implement a new model for Ride to Care going forward.
- Under this new model, the three core functions of the program—call center management, network management, and dispatch management—will each be considered separately and each will be provided by a qualified vendor.
- CareOregon is currently going through an RFP process to identify the vendors for network management and dispatch management.
- GridWorks may submit proposals for either RFP.
- Health Share previously notified GridWorks that their contract will be terminated on January 17, 2020 as part of transitioning management of the benefit to CareOregon in 2020.
- Health Share and CareOregon are currently working with GridWorks to extend the Health Share contract until April 1, 2020, to allow for a smooth transition and ensure there is not disruption to service.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.