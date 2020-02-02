PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With violence against health care workers on the rise, Oregon nurses are sharing their own experiences of being attacked.
According to the Oregon Nurses Association, violence in the workplace has increased over the last several years.
“Unfortunately, it’s become something that in many hospitals and facilities is just part of the job,” said Travis Nelson, a registered nurse.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of intentional injuries to healthcare and social assistance workers has been steadily climbing over the last several years.
In 2018, the health care industry had 544,000 reported injuries in the country, the most of any industry in the country.
The same appears to hold true here in Oregon.
“We’ve seen an increase in aggressive behaviors across the board,” said Virginia Smith, a charge nurse at Providence Willamette Falls Hospital.
In the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 823, the Oregon Health Care Worker Protection Act.
The bill requires hospitals to do comprehensive security and safety evaluations and develop assault prevention and protection programs.
FOX 12 asked some of Portland’s largest hospital systems – OHSU, Legacy Health, and Providence – for recent numbers detailing assaults on staff, but they were unable to provide them.
Two of the health systems referred FOX 12 to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Although the organization was also unable to provide numbers of assaults on hospital staff, it recently released a study on the cost burdens imposed on hospitals by state regulations.
The study found that Oregon hospitals spent $126 million per year on labor to comply with state regulations, with staff salaries making up the bulk of that cost.
The study also said, “Hospitals surveyed felt strongly that Oregon’s laws on nurse staffing diverted their time and resources away from patient care without adding value to patient and employee safety.”
Nelson said pushback from cost-conscious hospitals is to be expected but said they should also be interested in protecting employees.
“I think in a lot of hospitals and health care facilities, there’s just an expectation that employees will occasionally be assaulted, and that’s not OK,” said Nelson.
