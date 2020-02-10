TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A growing cybersecurity threat has made its presence felt in Oregon.
In late January, Tillamook County offices were crippled by a ransomware attack that rendered all of the county's computers unusable.
According to the FBI, such attacks are becoming more common in the U.S.
In 2019, there were 1,740 complaints to the FBI about ransomware, and a 77% increase in ransomware attacks globally in the first half of that year.
In Oregon, there are typically two to three attacks per month.
The ransomware itself is a type of malicious software that encrypts the data on a device, typically a computer or server, and holds the device as ransom.
"A lot of it is coming in by email. The phishing attempts are getting better and better every time. It's really, really difficult to keep users from clicking on things they should not," said Eric Olmstead, president and CEO of Online Support, a company that provides cybersecurity and tech support for small businesses, which are frequent targets of ransomware attacks.
According to the FBI, the average ransom for small and medium sized businesses in the U.S. is $900,000 to regain access to their systems.
To protect themselves, Olmstead recommends businesses and employees educate themselves about potential threats, frequently change passwords, and use multi-factor authentication on their accounts.
Tillamook County authorities are still trying to determine how hackers gained access to the county's servers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
