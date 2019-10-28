(KPTV) – It’s been just over a year since two of the bigger police departments in the Portland metro area started using body worn cameras for officers, and other departments, most notably the Portland Police Bureau, still haven’t started.
In Hillsboro, officers began using body worn cameras in September 2018.
For Officer Dylan Hettrich, wearing and using the camera while on patrol has become second nature, and his overall impression has been positive.
“For me personally, you know, it was pretty seamless,” said Hettrich. “You know, once we got kind of used to it, got used to turning them on and kind of adding them to our spiel of you know, letting people know they’re on. I think it’s become an absolute benefit for us.”
Along with Hillsboro, the Beaverton Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office have also adopted the use of body worn cameras, but some of the state’s biggest departments, have yet to deploy them, for a variety of reasons.
The city of Corvallis, for example, purchased body worn cameras for its officers more than two years ago, and is only now beginning a pilot program.
Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson asked Corvallis’ police chief to hold off on deploying the cameras until his office had a chance to study how prosecutors would handle the influx of evidence from the county’s largest law enforcement agency.
“Every time that you are using a camera, you are producing evidence. All evidence that’s produced, if it’s relevant to the case, must be reviewed,” said Haroldson.
Right now, four of the five law enforcement agencies in Benton County are using body worn cameras, along with a handful of Corvallis officers.
“We knew that we would have to take on additional work. But we never estimated that it would be as much as it has turned out to be,” said Haroldson.
In Hillsboro, officers uploaded 4,813 videos in the month of September, and 5,297 videos in August.
Only a fraction of those end up at the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, which has processed roughly 2,000 cases involving body camera video since the departments in its jurisdiction started submitting it as evidence in criminal cases.
In Benton County, County Commissioners approved funding for three new deputy district attorneys to help with the influx of video, which in many cases has to be edited or redacted in addition to being reviewed.
Haroldson predicts he’ll need to more attorneys on staff once the Corvallis Police Department goes fully online with its officers.
“The impact for us is that we are not able to prosecute as many cases as we would otherwise be able to prosecute,” said Haroldson.
In Washington County, the district attorney said overall case filings have remained largely the same, despite the additional evidence.
The Portland Police Bureau had planned to roll out a body camera pilot program for its officers this past summer, but that was delayed by city commissioners.
The bureau plans to take the issue up again with a stakeholders’ committee after the New Year, but there is no timetable for when the cameras will be deployed.
