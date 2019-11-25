PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The busy holiday travel season is underway. So, it’s no surprise that travelers sometimes forget their loose change when clearing out their pockets last second.
Supervisory Transportation Security Officer for the TSA, Alex Imlay, said change gets left behind at Portland International Airport every day.
“It kind of comes through at the last minute as you’re getting to the end,” said Imlay. “You have bigger ticket things like bags, laptops and things like that, that they’re kind of scrambling to get back together and so that’s one of the things that people usually forget.”
But all that small change really adds up.
In 2018, passengers at airports across the nation, left behind nearly a million dollars of unclaimed money.
“Sometimes we might get as little as two or three cents, sometimes depending on what people leave we might get a couple hundred dollars,” said Imlay. “That has happened and over time, day to day, week to week, month to month, all that does add up as well.”
At Oregon airports, travelers left behind around $8,000 last year.
Imlay told FOX 12 they make every effort to reunite passengers with items left behind at checkpoints, including loose change and money.
“We don’t keep anything that’s found here,” said Imlay.
But if it does go unclaimed, it can be used for TSA security purposes, like checkpoint maintenance.
“But obviously remember to pick it up as you’re going through,” said Imlay. “Like I said, it’s something that’s easy to forget but we don’t want you to be without any kind of money, or things you have with you, you never know what you might need it for.”
Imlay said clearing out pockets early or making sure there’s nothing in them to begin with will move along the line.
The TSA gives other holiday travel tips to help with a smoother checkpoint experience.
- Know what to expect at the airport. The busiest times at the security checkpoints at PDX are 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and again 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The security checkpoint opens at 4 a.m. every day. TSA PreCheck screening is offered at both security checkpoints and travelers can get to any gate from either security checkpoint.
- Arrive early. During the peak holiday travel rush, arrive at the airport 90 minutes prior to your flight departure to ensure adequate time to be screened through the security checkpoint. By arriving early, you should will be at your gate with time to spare.
- Dress for security screening. Simplify your experience by avoiding bulky jewelry, scarves, hair accessories and large belt buckles since these types of items are likely to require additional screening. Remember to remove all items from your pockets and secure them in your carry-on bag before being screened at the security checkpoint.
- Use gift bags instead of wrapping paper. Wrapped items are screened just like any other item. If a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology in carry-on or checked luggage, a TSA officer may have to unwrap it to determine what the item is. Consider traveling with unwrapped items or placing them in a gift bag for easy access and resolution.
- Traveling with foods. Baked goods and other solid foods are allowed in carry-on luggage. This includes breads, cookies, candies and meats. However, jams, sauces, gravies or other liquids need to be in quantities of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less to travel in your carry-on. Anything over 3.4 ounces should be placed in a checked bag.
- Organize your carry-on bag. Electronics larger than a cell phone should be easily and quickly accessible. For non-TSA PreCheck passengers, all electronic devices larger than a cell phone should be placed in bins for x-ray screening with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for several years.
- Travel-size liquids reminder. Remove travel-size liquids, gels and aerosols (3.4 ounces or less) from carry-on luggage. Ensure they can be quickly and easily accessed. Any quantities larger than 3.4 ounces should be placed in checked baggage.
- AskTSA on social media. Question about what you can bring through the security checkpoint? Tweet or Message AskTSA weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST and weekends and holidays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.
- Call TSA Cares. Travelers or families of travelers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 with any questions about screening policies, procedures and what to expect at the security checkpoint as well as to arrange for assistance at the checkpoint. It is recommended to call at least 72 hours prior to traveling.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.