FOX 12 is remembering a vital member of our engineering team tonight, Tim Van Den Bos.
Tim died this week after battling health issues.
Tim spent the past 40 years as a driving force developing and maintaining the systems that allow stations to broadcast TV signals to people all over Oregon.
Tim was born and raised in Eugene. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1981 and soon started his career in broadcasting in Klamath Falls as an assistant chief engineer. He was later promoted to chief engineer.
Tim spent 31 years at KOIN as an RF-transmitter engineer. He has served that same role for KPTV-FOX 12 Oregon over the past three years.
In his spare time, Tim enjoyed camping with his friends and family. He is survived by his son Andy in Tigard and his sister Suzanne in Florence.
Those who worked with Tim said he earned the admiration and respect of everyone within the engineering community of Oregon.
