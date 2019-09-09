BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - It was a big surprise for a Beaverton woman during a big debut on FOX 12.
FOX 12’s Wayne Garcia helped unveil a new location for Beaverton’s Sunshine Pantry on the debut episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The former “American Idol” star is hosting a new talk show that airs on FOX 12 at 11 a.m.
For the first episode, Clarkson spoke with Sharon Straus of Beaverton for a segment proclaiming her a “Rad Human.”
For nearly 40 years, Straus has worked hard to build a food pantry so local people wouldn’t go hungry.
At times, it’s been a struggle.
On Monday, however, Straus received some great news on a national stage.
Clarkson, in southern California with Straus, showed the scene back in Beaverton, where Garcia revealed the surprise new location of the Sunshine Pantry at the Beaverton Christian Church on Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard.
Many people from the Beaverton area traveled down to join Straus on the set of the show, while dozens more joined in on the surprise from Beaverton.
The people of Beaverton raised more than $20,000 for the Sunshine Pantry, and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” pitched in another $10,000.
There are still a lot of details to work out, but the commitment is in place and the Sunshine Pantry is expected to open again soon at its new home.
