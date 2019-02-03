FOX 12 Weather Blog: Snow possible in some areas late Sunday into Monday morning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 meteorologists say some, but not all of us, in the Portland metro area will wake up to a little snow on the ground Monday morning.
For the lowlands of western Oregon and southwest Washington, which includes all Interstate 5 cities from Longview to Eugene and coastal towns, showers are expected to pick up and mix with snow as the temperatures drop Sunday night.
On Monday morning, some areas could see up to 1” of snow on the ground. Areas near or above 1,000 feet could see up to 2”.
As for the Monday morning commute, some roads will be slushy or have light snow, especially in the hills.
The main highways and freeways will most likely be clear for the morning commute.
For a detailed forecast, check out the FOX 12 Weather Blog.
