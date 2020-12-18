PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Members of the Franklin High School football team have tackled an off-the-field game plan to benefit the younger generation through a Portland nonprofit.
Reach your full potential - it's both a key phrase for the Franklin High School football team and the goal of The Shadow Project.
"Their whole mission, it's literally in their mission statement is helping students reach their full potential," said Grady Holt-Seavy, assistant coach at Franklin.
Too perfect not to sync up.
"Everybody could use a little boost to just really hang in there, look out for each other, spread some kindness and some positivity in the world," Holt-Seavy said.
The Shadow Project has been collaborating with local schools since 2003, serving more than 12,000 kids in the two decades with mentoring and building-up the confidence of grade school students with learning challenges and differences.
"When I got informed of the message of The Shadow Project, I decided this would be a good opportunity to do something for the community and to help out other people," said freshman Roman Walls.
"I know it is hard times right now in 2020. In quarantine, everybody feels kind of lonely and to have these kids to have someone older reading a book to them, telling them it's going to be OK and we understand, we've been there too," said junior Mipam Jampa.
The Shadow Project kids can log-on to escape with some Franklin leaders away from the field.
"It's not about an assignment or some reading they have to do, it’s about relaxing, enjoying and laughing," said Sharon Juenemann, director of programs and partnerships for The Shadow Project.
Three things we all need.
"It's definitely a better use of my time than sitting around my house playing video games like I usually do in these quarantine days," said senior Paul Carlsen.
Reading from a book about young Albert Einstein to a Dr. Seuss classic.
"It engages the kids. It's lyrical, you can do funny voices," said Jampa. "I just picked a nice book to kind of laugh along with, have fun and maybe get them excited about reading again."
"It's just felt like fulfilling. You know, you are doing something that somebody else will benefit from and you are impacting somebody's life in a positive way even if it's just for five minutes," said senior Zander Garner.
Holt-Seavy let the kids borrow his virtual teaching set-up and the Lightning boys played it safe on set too.
"We sat on this really old lawn chair in the middle of some bark chips," Holt-Seavy said. "A real high production, sitting on two shoe boxes. We all just take turns, go over there, sit down, filmed it, wipe down the chair with some Lysol wipes and get out of there."
The wait to safely play still lingers in limbo.
"If there is one thing I have learned during quarantine is nothing is promised, but even if it's not guaranteed, I have already become a better person and definitely a better athlete just preparing for anything at this point," Carlsen said.
The Franklin pact - positive attitude, communication and trust.
