PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Franklin High School in southeast Portland has settled on three finalists to replace the school’s previous Quakers mascot.
A committee announced the selections Thursday night: Lightning, Thunderbolts, Ambassadors.
One of those names will replace the Quakers, which was dropped following a vote of the Portland Public Schools Education Board last year.
The board found the Quakers name to be in violation of a new district policy that said, “names shall not be a person, location or character whose primary identification is of a religious nature or be a name of a religious group or members.”
More than 100 new names were submitted to the Franklin High School Mascot Identification Committee by students, staff, alumni, community members and neighborhood association members.
The three finalists will be forwarded to the superintendent and Board of Education for review. The final decision will be made at a school board meeting June 11.
