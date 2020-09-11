Frankly, an awesome story: Stayton food truck owner feeds first responders on fire lines

STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - A food cart owner in Stayton is stepping up to help those serving on the fire lines, one hot dog at a time.
Hot Rod Dogs is posted up at the Lyons Fire Station to feed first responders. On Thursday night, owner John Holguin said they were serving food until 4 a.m.
Holguin says earlier this week, he was out trying to find people who had gone missing. He says in all of that, he damaged the front tire of his pickup, and the community stepped up and donated money to help get it fixed. Now, he's using that money to feed firefighters through his food truck.
Holguin says he respects the men and women fighting the wildfires in Oregon right now and knows how hard they are working. He says this is the least he can do to help.
"I can’t work with all this smoke, I’m not working, you know, I’ve got a trailer sitting here," Holguin said. "I might as well use it and try and feed these guys, man. They are so pumped to see us and a lot of them are my neighbors and stuff."
Holguin says he'll be up there as long as he is needed. He says the community had really stepped up the support, which he says is huge.
