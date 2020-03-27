PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fred Meyer hired more than 1,000 employees this week and plans to hire more as stores work to keep shelves stocked amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company says it plans to hire hundreds of people over the next several weeks from the hardest-hit sectors, including restaurants, hotels, and food service distributors.
Fred Meyer expedited its hiring process two weeks ago. It says it now onboards new hires in an average of 72 hours.
There are open roles still posted at many Fred Meyer stores, manufacturing plants, and distribution centers. People interested in applying can view available openings on the Fred Meyer website.
