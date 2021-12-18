PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The strike at Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Oregon and SW Washington was short-lived: roughly 24 hours after thousands of union workers hit the picket line, the local chapter of the UCFW has reached an agreement with the company.

Details of the agreement will be released after union members review and ratify it. The union hasn't said when that will be.

"We are pleased that Fred Meyer and QFC have recognized the ongoing hazard to its workers, with a settlement agreement that provides significant wage increases, added workplace protections, a secure retirement, and quality healthcare," the union said in a statement on its website.

The strike began at 6 a.m. Friday and was slated to last through Christmas Eve. While the UFCW represents roughly 10,000 Fred Meyer employees, not all stores, departments or worker categories were participating in the strike.

Union members accused Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer and QFC, of underpaying certain workers, in violation of contract terms. They also said while Kroger enjoyed record profits, the company took away hazard pay during the pandemic.

