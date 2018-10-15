PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fred Meyer stores are recalling Angel food cake bars due to possible unlisted allergens.
According to a Fred Meyer spokesperson, the 12-ounce bars may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.
Clackamas Bakery initiated the recall when it discovered the Fred Meyer Bakery Angel Food Cake Bar label had been incorrectly applied to packages of cornbread.
All Fred Meyer stores in Oregon, Washington state, Idaho and Alaska are included in the recall have removed the item from store shelves. Customers may return the product to any store for a full refund or replacement.
No customer illnesses have been reported, as of Monday night.
Fred Meyer says there is no safety risk for consumers who are not allergic to milk or soy.
