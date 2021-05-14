BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - While most people are cheering the new CDC guidance of not needing to wear a mask once fully vaccinated, policy changes in businesses are still up to that business.

Despite Oregon and Washington governors embracing the new guidance, Fred Meyer stores are still requiring that everyone in their stores wear one. One customer FOX 12 spoke with says they don't like the decision, while another said they were okay with it.

CDC says fully-vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors in most instances In a striking move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

Fred Meyer's parent company, Kroger, says while they are reviewing current safety practices and the CDC latest guidance, they state "at this time, the Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks."

The Cincinnati-based company - the nation's largest grocery chain - is also encouraging everyone to keep practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing.

One Fred Meyer customer told FOX 12 she wishes she could shop without a mask.

"It's kind of, I feel unfair, if people get vaccinated and still wearing masks," Junko Tezuka said.

Charlotte and Doug Harms told FOX they are fully vaccinated and still prefer to wear a mask.

"I’m still wanting to wear it," Charlotte Harms said. "I feel more comfortable with it."

Another popular grocery chain - Trader Joe's - is adopting the guidance. On the company's website, a statement reads: "We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping."

The website statement does not state how it will enforce or find out if someone if fully vaccinated.

Doug Harms says even in a store that allows you to be maskless, he will still wear one.

"It would depend on how many people are in the store. If I could keep a safe distance then I would be okay, but I’d still wear a mask," he said.

Governor Kate Brown says the Oregon Health Authority will give updated guidance to businesses in the coming days and that businesses can stay under current requirements if they choose.