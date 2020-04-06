Fred Meyer to limit number of customers in stores due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fred Meyer will limit the number of customers allowed in stores starting Tuesday.
Kroger announced Monday it was adopting customer capacity limits across its stores nationwide.
The standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet, according to Kroger. Under the new limits, Fred Meyer will only allow 1 person per 120 square feet.
To enforce the guidelines, the company is utilizing QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.
Fred Meyer has previously started installing plexiglass partitions at registers, as well as decals with social distancing information on the floor. Additionally, Kroger has ordered masks for workers nationwide, with all locations expected to receive them by the end of the week.
Other stores have already been limiting the number of customers entering their buildings, including Costco and Trader Joe’s.
MORE:
- Map shows global COVID-19 cases
- Sign up for daily newsletter
- Stimulus calculator
- More coronavirus coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.