BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Starting Tuesday, Fred Meyer is limiting how many people can shop inside at a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kroger announced Monday it was adopting customer capacity limits across its stores nationwide.
The standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet, according to Kroger. Under the new limits, Fred Meyer will only allow 1 person per 120 square feet.
The building capacity will be monitored by technology called QueVision, which uses infrared sensors.
This is Fred Meyer's latest effort to help flatten the curve, while still providing people the essentials they need.
One customer told FOX 12 she has noticed the changes made inside the stores and feels they make a big difference.
"You know what, I feel safe. I'm really safe," said Trinidad Martinez.
Fred Meyer has previously installed plexiglass partitions at registers, as well as decals with social distancing information on the floor near registers.
A spokesperson also told FOX 12 that Fred Meyer will be testing one-way aisles at some locations.
Other stores have already been limiting the number of customers entering their buildings, including Costco and Trader Joe’s.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.