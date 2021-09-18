HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – It was a wet college football Saturday, and Portland State Vikings fans had a few extra incentives to brave the elements.
What do you do on a soggy Saturday in the city or in Hillsboro? You drink free beer in a tent at halftime and put it on Barny's tab. Cheers to Portland State's first home football game in 22 months was reason to celebrate. Soak it up and drink it in.
Somebody said FREE BEER🍻Put it on the tab of @CoachBarnum69 for @psuviksFB vs. @WOUWolves in Portland State’s first home game at Hillsboro Stadium in 22 months. Drink it in, soak it up. #GoViks pic.twitter.com/nnaFU9xDuA— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 18, 2021
The signs all pointed to pints for patience in the Barny Beer garden of PSU football Eden.
Barny Beers were on tap for kickoff pouring to the bill of Bruce Barnum in his 7th year as head coach, 12th in the program on the Park Blocks, and his two sons want to see the damage.
"I talked to either Brody or Cooper this morning. They said, 'hey, Dad, everybody on the baseball team wants you to tweet out a picture of the tab,' I dunno. There were a few people here. So I just hope they cut it off when they were supposed to," Branum said.
Barny Beers even filled for the opposition from Western Oregon thirsty like the Wolves.
"The best part is, our son is a freshman at Western Oregon. This is the first time we have gotten to see him play in person, and we get free beers thanks to Coach Barny," WSU freshman parent said.
Faint but there 🌈 pic.twitter.com/NTRH1Ofbkd— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 18, 2021
Cheers to cheering again at Portland State home with division two WOU from Monmouth after the Viks opened up with road paydays in Hawaii and Pullman after opting out of the covid 2020 spring season.
"Good for Western Oregon, good for Portland State. My plan worked," Barnum said.
The 3,124 fans came out for the promotion and the play. The first half was dry, but the sky dropped darts from Davis Alexander to Beau Kelly 7-0 PSU at the half.
The third quarter tripled that tally, Malik Walker, from Riverside, Calif., walked on in for a two-score lead as the level of comfort expanded for the green and white.
Beau knows touchdowns point and locate Kelly from Alexander 18-yards; both sides were just so happy to be hereafter losing out on it all last fall it was a 21-7 final.
Barny’s happy to pick up the hefty bill with a victory, 21-7 🍺 https://t.co/nzTo9l7BsH pic.twitter.com/dY28wl7jny— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 19, 2021
"It looked like we haven't played in two years, but a win is a win. I am happy as heck, just ecstatic we are playing football again. That's the number one thing, so there is nothing to be sad about. We are the last division one football team to come back," Barnum said. "We will get over that—one bite at a time. You eat the elephant, Krup, One bite at a time. I heard from their people, they are upset that I didn't do this next week but I am not saying anything on camera, no! Buy your own beer, buy your own damn ticket and watch the Viks!"
You heard Barny next week with Montana State is byob pack a wallet against the Bobcats.
