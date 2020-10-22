CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County held a free clinic on Thursday to offer vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 testing.
The clinic was open to all and is designed to be as quick as possible, according to health officials.
Health officials say if it's not to busy, a COVID-19 test can take 15 to 25 minutes, while the flu shot takes just about five minutes.
The clinic on Thursday was held at Mollala High School. People who visited didn't even have to exit their car.
Clackamas County said it wanted to make sure the clinics offered both the COVID-19 testing and the flu vaccine. Officials said they also wanted to make sure the clinics are open to anyone, and not just people showing symptoms.
"We want to make sure that as many people as possible get the flu shot this year because of COVID," Kim La Croix, Clackamas County Public Health manager, said. "We don’t want to strain our healthcare system anymore. We want to keep people with the flu out of the hospital and keep people from getting the flu in the first place."
The county says the clinic on Thursday was the second this week and was held in collaboration between many county departments. They say this all came together in just a few weeks.
According to officials, there are going to be five additional COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine clinics coming up. Dates for the other clinics can be found online here.
