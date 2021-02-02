Free COVID-19 testing offered to Beaverton students

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Students within the Beaverton School District have new access to COVID-19 testing.
Every Tuesday, the Merlo Station High School-Based Health Center provides COVID-19 testing free of charge. Students do not need to have health insurance either.
The health center says that an appointment needs to be made before students arrive, and this testing is only available for students who are experiencing symptoms and are between the ages of 12 to 18.
Neighborhood Health Center runs the health center within Merlo High School and says testing is done quickly and easily.
It says students just need to drive up to the site and will perform a self-swab test in their car. They can then wait at the school for 15 minutes for the results, drive home, and wait to receive a phone call when the results are ready.
Neighborhood Health Center says improving access to COVID-19 testing is very important right now.
“It’s very important to offer testing here in the school-based health center for access to care. Especially right now, with COVID going on, it can be really hard to get into your health clinic. So, improving access to testing is really important to give people real-time information about their health, especially when it comes to COVID,” said Celeste Blonde, a family nurse practitioner with Neighborhood Health Center.
If you want to make an appointment to get tested, call 503-941-3210.
