CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - It's now easier than ever to get tested for COVID-19 in Clark County after a new drive-thru site opened up in Vancouver on Tuesday.
The Tower Mall parking lot, located at 5403 East Mill Plain Boulevard, has been turned into a testing site for residents in Clark County. The site offers free COVID-19 tests to people experiencing symptoms or anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
The test itself is different. Instead of a nasal swab, it's an oral saliva test that people can administer themselves while a trained staff member oversees it.
People who come by the site to receive a test will be ask to put the swab in their mouth, cough three to five times, then use the swab to wipe the inside of the mouth for 20 seconds.
The county says people can expect results in two to three days.
A Vancouver city official says opening the site was important to the entire county.
"Clark County has fewer testing options than some of the surrounding areas, so to have a low-barrier and free program in the county just gives a lot more people free and convenient, immediate testing," said Dave Perlick, Recreation Manager for City of Vancouver.
Clark County residents can pre-register online to make the process go faster at clarkcountyCOVIDtesting.org.
The testing site is expected to operate for several months. At full operation, the site has the capacity to test 1,000 to 1,500 people per day.
The site will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
