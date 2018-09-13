PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Electric scooters have created a lot of concern, with hundreds of safety complaints filed with the city since the pilot program launched in August.
On Thursday, the scooter rental companies made a special effort to avoid future complaints, while keeping everyone safe.
The scooter safety event complete with free helmets was held in downtown Portland Thursday morning.
The idea? To encourage safe riding habits on the popular rentals.
“So what we're doing right here is we have a test route set up, and we're kind of, anyone who's unfamiliar or wants to spend any more time on our vehicles gets the opportunity to go out with some of our staff members and take a loop around the block,” Lime Operations Manager Barrett Brown said.
The safety lessons come after a month of decidedly un-safe behavior by some scooter riders, many breaking the law by riding without a helmet or choosing to ride on sidewalks.
Others, have simply abandoned them after reaching their destinations.
“Occasionally there are reports that come through our customer service about improperly parked scooters, but that is why we have a 24-hour team that is constantly patrolling the city, responding to these complaints and correcting the situations whenever we find them,” Brown said.
For many, the event was a chance for those who had never ridden an E-scooter before and to see what the fuss was all about.
“You can check your miles per hour, and you can brake at any time if you don't un...you don't feel safe,” first time rider Soraya Torres said.
A message from the experts, use common sense, like you would on a bicycle.
“Always go with the flow of traffic, always stay in the bike lane, never ride on sidewalks,” Brown said.
With the city's pilot program ending on Nov. 20, organizers of Thursday’s event hope everyone will follow along
When the pilot program ends, the city will decide whether to make it permanent.
Meanwhile, Thursday's event fulfilled a requirement by the city for the companies looking to secure that business.
