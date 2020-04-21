Freeland Spirits, Providence team up to make hand sanitizer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local distillery is helping local hospitals in their fight against COVID-19.
Freeland Spirits in northwest Portland has shifted its business plan from making hand crafted spirits to hand sanitizer.
Providence Health has partnered with the local distillery to use their stills and a recipe from the World Health Organization to make hand sanitizer.
"In times like this with COVID-19 the community coming together and finding different ways to serve each other, like Freeland did with making hand sanitizer for Providence,” Brian Davis, Providence supply chain said.
“It’s been really exciting to see a lot of the Oregon distilleries come together and help during this national crisis. And it feels really good for all of us to be part of a solution and to do what we can," said Freeland Spirits' owner Jill Kuehler.
Freeland Spirits made and delivered 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer that will be distributed to all the Providence locations throughout Portland.
