PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Over 1,500 people ran into the Columbia River for the annual Polar Plunge at Broughton Beach in northeast Portland on Saturday.
Several groups dressed up in costumes jumped into the water once an hour for 24 hours to raise money for Special Olympics Oregon.
FOX 12 spoke with people who said freezing was all part of the fun.
"It was amazing, cold and amazing! it was a lot of fun!" said one of the participants.
"It's an honor for everything, and we appreciate you guys supporting us and the water is so super cold!" another participant said.
The plunge isn’t the only attraction. Nearly 500 people also took part in a fun run with many hopping in the cold water at the finish line.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
