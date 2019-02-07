MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - Cold weather meant mincing steps for fire crews in Molalla Wednesday night as temperatures dropped below freezing.
FOX 12 spoke with firefighters who said they had to be careful after using 70,000 gallons of water during the 3-alarm fire response Wednesday night.
The fire broke out just before midnight in a boarded-up commercial building on North Molalla Avenue and spread to a neighboring business.
Firefighters say some of the water they sprayed on the burning buildings froze, forcing them to scatter salt across the street and a gravel area behind the building.
Icicles hung from the blackened building Thursday afternoon, and many puddles were still frozen.
Firefighters say they carry deicer on their rigs to help ensure they’re able to get a firm footing during responses in inclement weather.
They also carry other helpful items.
“Some guys in the ambulance will even wear those chains on their feet, so if we’re really going to get into the slick weather or the freezing rain, we’ll end up with those things to maintain traction,” Todd Gary with Canby Fire said.
Fire investigators believe a man died in the commercial fire Wednesday in Molalla. Officials haven’t released the man’s identity and say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
