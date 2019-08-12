MADRAS, OR (KPTV) - A freight train hit boulders that had fallen onto the tracks near Madras, causing a derailment and diesel spill.
The collision occurred at 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to a BNSF Railway spokesman. The general freight train was heading from Bakersfield, California to Pasco, Washington.
The crash caused five locomotives that were pulling the transport cars to jump off the tracks, though they did not fully derail. One of the transport cars carrying automobiles did derail.
There were no reports of injuries in connection with the collision.
The damage to the lead locomotive led to a diesel fuel spill estimated to be around 4,000 gallons. Crews contained the spill and there is no perceived threat to the environment or nearby waterways, according to BNSF.
The spill is about a mile from the Bureau of Land Management's Trout Creek Campground along the Deschutes River. While the diesel did not reach the creek, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reported that an absorbent boom was deployed to catch any fuel, in case it did reach the water.
A crane was called out to get the locomotives back on the track. The derailed car was set to be inspected to make sure it remained in working order.
The track also needed to be inspected.
The line was expected to be shut down for around 24 hours.
There is no Amtrak service on that stretch of tracks, according to BNSF.
