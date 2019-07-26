PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A puppy that was stolen from a front yard in southeast Portland Wednesday evening has been returned to her owner.
The theft of the 10-month-old French Bulldog named Grissy was caught on Ring surveillance camera at around 9:06 p.m.
A man is a bright yellow t-shirt is seen walking up to the front yard, opening the gate and grabbing Grissy before walking away.
On Friday morning, owner Josie Aguiniga reached out to FOX 12 to say Grissy was back home after police came by and returned the puppy to her at around 3 a.m.
Portland police told FOX 12 that Officer Rizzo located the suspect vehicle parked at a bar in the 2000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Joseph Olson, was located shortly after.
Police said Olson led officers to where he left Grissy with some food, and Officer Rizzo was able to reunite Grissy with her family.
Olson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of first-degree aggravated theft. According to the jail, Olson has been released on his own recognizance.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at 2 p.m.
