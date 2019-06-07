Fresh snow...in June? Snowmen live on at Timberline Lodge

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Fresh snow is still falling at Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood, attracting visitors from near and far who are otherwise preparing for summer.
“We woke up this morning to about an inch and a half of snow here,” said John Burton, the head of PR and Marketing for Timberline Lodge. “People have been coming up and slipping and sliding around in their flip-flops, it’s been pretty entertaining. But people love it.”
It’s a chance to hear boots crunching in the snow, as people brave the cold and bundle up to hit the slopes or warm up by the fire inside the lodge.
“We’re bringing our granddaughter Ashlynn up to see Mt. Hood for the first time - she’s never been here,” said Tom Bauer, who was visiting with his family from Clackamas.
The new snow came as a welcome surprise for them.
“We were afraid it was going to be raining,” he laughed.
It was also a welcome sight for the Coleman family, who are visiting Oregon from Indiana.
“This is our 44th state we’ve been to,” Jill Coleman said. “We’ve been taking a big grand tour. We’ve been to Portland, Astoria, the coast, Crater Lake, now we’re heading our way back up to Portland to go home tomorrow.”
But before they head home, her 4-year-old daughter, Vivian, had to build a snowman.
“Last year when it was snowing at our house we did a big snowman!” she explained.
At Timberline, the Magic Mile and Palmer lifts are still open daily for skiing and snowboarding while the public park area is open for freestylers. The hotel and restaurants are open, too.
Timberline is opening a new bike park this summer and they expected to start trail maintenance for that project on Monday, but the fresh snow may delay that a little.
The mountain might be a nice escape next week, too, when we’re talking 90-degree temps in Portland.
“Oh yeah, come up here and escape the heat for sure – it will be at least 20 degrees cooler up here,” Burton added. “And you can go skiing!”
