MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Timberline Lodge received a fresh layer of snow Tuesday morning, which was a welcome change in weather after a dry and warm spell.
Although Tuesday's snowfall is not enough to open the ski area, it's getting people excited about the official start of ski season.
"I'm really, really excited to come back," said skier and snowboarder, Katt Formanova.
For Formanova, it really is the most wonderful time of the year.
"Really excited. I made some new friends out here, so I'm excited to ride with them. That's always fun when you have a good crew together, and the runs here are amazing," said Formanova.
For Atlas, a young husky, this was his first taste of snow. But much like his owner, he was a fan.
"Snow and huskies, you know," Formanova said.
How cute is little Atlas?! This was his very first time in the snow. We met him and his owners at @timberlinelodge this morning, where 3 inches of snow fell overnight. We’ll have more on the snowfall and on Atlas on @fox12oregon at noon pic.twitter.com/TmTDSCP3E6— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) November 19, 2019
Timberline Lodge got at least three inches of snow Tuesday morning - a welcome change from the unseasonably warm weather over the past few weeks.
The ski area did open two lifts for a few hours in late October, but hasn't been open since.
It's still at least a week away from the typical start of ski season, which is around Thanksgiving. Everyone will have to wait and see what Mother Nature brings.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
