PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The travel rush is underway for the Memorial Day weekend and Friday is expected to be one of the busiest on the roads.
According to AAA, the busiest travel times are between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
AAA said most people will drive to their holiday destination, but many will be flying in and out of town.
Things were running smoothly at PDX Friday morning.
"It's not bad, I was expecting lines way out there, but it's fine," a traveler said.
As always, airport officials remind people to show up two hours before your flight.
