SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A South Salem crash Friday night resulted in two fatalities.

According to the Salem Police Department, emergency responders were sent shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a collision just south of the intersection of Commercial Street at Browning Avenue SE.

Arriving officers found a Jeep SUV on its side in the roadway and a Nissan sedan in a landscape strip of a nearby business.

A witness told the Salem P.D. the Jeep was traveling northbound on Commercial Street before colliding with the Nissan as the sedan attempted to turn east into the parking lot of a business. The sedan then struck another vehicle already in the business parking lot.

The driver of the sedan, Jason Pelletier, 43, and the front passenger, Linda Lee, 61, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A third occupant of the sedan and the driver of the SUV were taken to Salem Health for medical treatment.

The Salem Police Traffic Team is leading the crash investigation.