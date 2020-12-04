Friday's record COVID-19 numbers don't reflect how state performed during freeze, Thanksgiving holiday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials on Friday said testing volume has increased this week after declining over the holidays.
Speaking at a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer, said that could be one reason for Friday's high case count, which included a reported 2,176 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths. The previous daily records has been 1,699 cases and 24 deaths.
According to the latest forecast from Nov. 19, the day after Gov. Brown issued the COVID-19 freeze order, the virus is most likely spreading at a 1.26 transmission rate. That means each person who is infected is spreading the virus to more than one other person. If this is maintained, we would continue to see an exponential increase in new diagnosed cases.
Health officials at the press conference said Friday's numbers are not yet a reflection of how the state did during the governor's shutdown and the Thanksgiving holiday.
But let's say many people did gather in large groups over Thanksgiving, and our transmission rate worsens—we could see up to an average of 2,700 new cases per day, and new severe cases would increase to 110 per day by Christmas Eve, according to health officials.
"This forecast tells us we remain on pace to over top our hospital bed capacity unless we turn things around soon," Rachael Banks, OHA public health director, said.
RELATED: Study shows Oregon has fewest number of hospital beds per capita in nation
Right now, healthcare workers are hoping that the people who did gather over the holiday took precautions; otherwise, Oregon's hospital situation could be become even more dire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.