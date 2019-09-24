WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Bethany that happened Monday afternoon off NW Germantown Road at a 20-acre farm property.
Investigators said a man and his estranged wife got into an argument and he pulled a gun. The woman, they say, also pulled a gun and shot the man at least twice.
The sheriff’s office told FOX 12 it appears to be a shooting in self defense, but they’re still investigating to figure out exactly what happened.
Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he died on scene, deputies said.
Court records show the couple was going through a divorce. The man lived in California and was picking up a few things at the house, deputies told FOX 12.
Amy Castro, who works down the street, says she’s a close friend of the woman’s.
“I know it was rough emotionally, and I know that him coming back was, like, one of her worst fears. And I just feel terrible that that came true,” she said.
Castro told FOX 12 what happened didn’t surprise her for a significant reason.
“Just being scared of him,” she said. “I’m glad she protected herself. I mean, I’d be devastated if I found out something bad happened to her, and I’m glad she did what she needed to do to wake up the next morning.”
Castro says the woman just babysat her children about a week ago. She asked people to reserve their judgment about what happened.
“To not assume the worst. To think before posting on social media, and spreading their assumptions all over…to think about all sides of the story before you put it out there,” she said. “I would trust her now with my kids just the same as I did at that time.”
Deputies said the woman is cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made.
Investigators said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
