PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friends remember the woman killed in a series of hit and run assaults in Southeast Portland Monday afternoon.
Jean Gerich,77, was hit by a vehicle driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Washington. Witnesses said the vehicle hit her twice and drug her for almost a block.
Police say the driver of that vehicle was 64-year-old Paul Rivas. Police say it appears he was hitting pedestrians and bicyclists with his Honda Element intentionally. They say he also hit several other vehicles.
Friends of Gerich say they remember her adventurous spirit and kind smile.
Marie Navarra says she met Gerich two years ago when they moved into the same retirement community. Both were the same age and bonded over their love of hiking.
“Jean pushed me. She loved to be outdoors. She loved to do trails that were in nature. She especially loved this time of the year with the moss on the trees, and we took pictures of a lot of waterfalls and streams,” Navarra said.
As Navarra and Gerich got to know each other, Navarra says they decided they were going to hiking partners and became close friends.
“Jean and I decided that we were going to be each other’s buddies as we grew old because you move there away from your families and away from your former life of work and all that,” she said.
They spent the next two years doing what they loved, exploring Oregon together. Photos of Gerich that were provided to the media by police were recently taken by Navarra on a hike near Tillamook.
“I’m going to miss going on hikes with her,” Navarra said.
Navarra said when she heard what happened in Southeast Portland, she knew Gerich was in the area for a massage therapy appointment and feared the worst.
“We were so fearful that it could have been her. And when we found out it was her, it was devastating. Very sad. Very tough,” she said.
A memorial at 19th Avenue and Stark Street honoring Gerich has been growing since late Monday evening, showing the memories of Gerich won’t soon be forgotten.
“I’m going to miss that great smile and laugh. She’d be pretty serious and then just let off with a great laugh, and everybody laughed,” said Navarra.
