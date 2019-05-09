SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember two men who were killed in a shooting in northeast Salem earlier this week.
Marion County deputies say Michael Buntjer and Bradley Kelley died Monday night. A woman was also shot and is recovering at a hospital.
Keonte Caldwell and Curtis Welch are being charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in connection with the men’s deaths, and both are being held without bail.
About 100 people attended the vigil Monday night by the riverfront, many dressed in purple and red, which were Kelley’s and Buntjer’s favorite colors, according to family members.
The two men were close friends for years, family members say.
About 100 people at Riverfront Park in Salem for a vigil honoring the two men shot and killed in Salem Monday night. Speaking is the mother of Bradley Kelley’s son. Friends and family of Michael Buntjer are also here. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7QvFN7ot74— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) May 10, 2019
M. Elise Hammer, the mother of Kelley’s son, spoke at the vigil and said that either of the men would have done anything for the people they love.
“I know that everybody here loved and adored those two, and we just want their memory to be that they were helping somebody,” Hammer said. “On my personal note, I couldn’t have asked for a better dad for Carter.”
The children of both men attended the vigil Monday night but said they were too emotional to speak.
Amanda Peterson, who was in a relationship with Michael Buntjer for seven years, says he was a wonderful father to her children. She says she is still trying to process what happened.
“I just thought, ‘oh my gosh, please let him be okay,’” Peterson said. “I jumped in my car 12 o’clock at night, raced to the Salem Hospital, and they told me he was gone.”
Family members at the vigil said they wanted to remember Kelley and Buntjer by the riverfront because the two loved the outdoors and especially fishing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
