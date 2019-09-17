Friends care for dog after woman dies in 3-vehicle crash near Newport

NEAR NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A woman died Tuesday in the three-vehicle crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred about four miles east of Newport around 12 p.m. and blocked traffic for seven hours.
Linda C. Dodson, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP says. Law enforcement did not report any other injuries and did not say how the other drivers were involved in the crash.
Dodson’s dog, Lucy, was traveling with her and was transported to a veterinarian for evaluation after the crash. The dog has been released to Dodson’s friends, OSP says.
A witness told OSP they saw Dodson start to swerve and then veer off the road on the south side of the shoulder. The Pathfinder tumbled down an embankment, hit a tree, and rolled onto its passenger side, OSP says.
Law enforcement says a rear-end crash occurred as other drivers were slowing down near the crash scene.
Other agencies on scene include the Toledo Fire Department, the Toledo Police Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
