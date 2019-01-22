PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After nine long years, an arrest has finally been made in the murder of a federal public defender in Portland.
Nancy Bergeson is remembered by her friends and family as a vivacious woman who lived a very full life and was passionate about her work.
Police now believe her killer is Christopher Williamson, who would have been just 19-years-old at the time and was living a couple of miles away from her.
So far, the connection between the two, if any, has not been revealed.
Williamson was arrested Friday at a kidney dialysis clinic in Tualatin. Police have not said what led to his arrest, which comes nearly a decade after Bergeson’s murder.
According to court records, Williamson was never a defendant in federal court.
Friends and colleagues say news of an arrest in her murder is bittersweet; they’re thankful to hopefully have answers after so much time, but it also brings up a lot of sadness.
“We miss Nancy terribly, and having an arrest brought all of it up for us, so this morning we had a meeting about that to talk about the emotion it raises,” said Lisa Hay, the Federal Public Defender for Oregon.
Hay worked directly with Bergeson and described her as a vibrant, hard-working woman who found humor in everything.
She’s still honored through a memorium on the office letterhead – a tribute, Hay said, to Bergeson’s life and the passion she had for her work.
“Nancy was a mentor for me as a young lawyer coming into the office. She was one of the few senior women attorneys and she took a real interest in mentoring younger women,” Hay added. “One of the things about Nancy was everyone who met her always made a personal connection right away, because she cared about your life, cared about what you were working on.”
Outside of work, one of Bergeson’s passions was dragon boating.
She was a member of the Wasabi Paddle Club and a scholarship in her honor called the Nancy Bergeson Spirit Award still lives on today for high school paddlers who exhibit characteristics that she had, like comradery and spirit.
“Nancy was just a light. She had a light about her and a spirit about her and she was a great team mate and a lot of fun,” friend and fellow teammate Cindy Hickman said. “It was shocking, what happened to Nancy, and she was beloved by the people who paddled with her, so we’re really gratified and grateful that the police have been so diligent and stuck with this case for so long.”
Among other family members, Bergeson is survived by her daughter, Jamie.
The Bergeson family released a statement on the arrest, saying:
"Even though it has been 9 years, Nancy continues to have a tremendous presence and positive influence in the lives of many people. Her friends and family appreciate the tenacious work of law enforcement; for the first time in many years, we carry a hope that there will be answers and justice."
FOX 12 reached Williamson’s mother by phone Tuesday, but she did not want to comment. The clinic where he was arrested couldn’t comment either because of “patient privacy.”
According to old court records, Williamson described himself as bi-polar, anxious and depressed.
In a Multnomah County Courtroom on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.
Stay with FOX 12 for any new developments on this case as we get them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
