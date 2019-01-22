KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Friends and customers of a 30-year-old Kelso woman gunned down during a robbery Tuesday morning are remembering her and a tough woman with gentle heart.
Kelso Police say Kayla Chapman was working at Holt’s Quik Chex Market in Kelso Tuesday morning when a man came in and robbed the store. During the robbery, Chapman was shot and killed.
“It’s awful,” Tim McCormack, a customer, said. “She didn’t deserve that. She was a very good person, I really hope they find the person that did this. It is kind of scary that he is still out there, and this happened. That’s crazy.”
Many people around Kelso know Chapman; they stopped by the store as investigators worked inside processing the crime scene.
Outside the store, candles and flowers were laid just past the crime parking lot entrance.
“She would go out of her way, even if you didn’t even know her, she would ask you how your day was and make your day seem a little bit better,” Jessica Rodriguez, a customer, said.
Kelso Police say Chapman was a 2007 graduate of Kalama High School and had lived in the Kelso/Longview area ever since. They add, Chapman’s family appreciates any community help in solving gate murder of her daughter as well as the outpouring of love and support.
The Kelso Police Department is asking anyone with information about the robbery or who may recognize the man in the surveillance pictures to contact them.
