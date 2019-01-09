NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - Three fishermen have died after their boat capsized in the Yaquina Bay Bar Tuesday night.
Coast Guard officials said the commercial fishing vessel, Mary B II, called for an escort across the bar at around 10:15 p.m.
When a crew arrived, the boat had already capsized. Crews were dealing with 12 to 14-foot seas during the initial response.
A Coast Guard aircrew recovered one of the fisherman, identified as James Lacey, 48, from South Tom River, New Jersey, from the boat at around 11:30 p.m.
Lacey was unresponsive and transported to Pacific Communities Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to Oregon State Police, the second fisherman, identified as Joshua Porter, 50, of Toledo, Oregon, was found near Nye Beach at around 12:28 a.m. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
"He's a remarkable, amazing, respectful, sweet, kind, honest - his wife too, they're just special people that you only get to meet very few times in your life," said Emma Burke, a friend of Josh and Denise Porter.
A memorial fund has been established online for Porter.
The boat ran aground on the beach near the north side of the Yaquina Bay North Jetty, according to OSP.
OSP said the boat skipper, identified as Stephen Biernacki, 50, from Barnegat Township, New Jersey, was found with the boat and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His brother told FOX 12 that Biernacki was a commercial fisherman for 35 years and survived several storms.
"His passion was putting food on the table for people," said Dennis Biernacki. "I'm just torn up inside."
Dennis Biernacki said his brother always made safety his top priority.
Their mother was up from San Diego in Oregon visiting over the holidays. She told FOX 12 that Stephen Biernacki loved his job.
"He was so happy to be out on the ocean. He loves the sea, and he told me that's where he wants to be, in the sea," said Mary Anderson. "And the other thing he said to me so many times, he said, mom, if I die at sea, don't have any remorse for me because I'm doing what I love."
The Newport Fishermen's Wives group is providing support to all three families. Donations can be made by contacting Newport Fishermen's Wives.
