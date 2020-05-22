KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Friends and family members held a vigil on Friday for the victim in a murder-suicide earlier this month.
Police say 31-year-old Brittany Thuney was shot and killed last Friday near an ampm store in Kelso in the 1700 block of Allen Street.
The vigil on Friday night was held at the convenience store. Friends in attendance remembered Thuney as loved by the community and a good mother.
“She was a ray of sunshine, she truly was a very good friend,” said one attendee. “She was a friend to anyone she loved her daughter fiercely.”
Police say Thuney was shot and killed by her daughter’s grandfather, Scott Belenski, 60, who turned the gun on himself.
FOX 12 learned Belenski was charged with first degree child molestation in March. He was due in court next month.
