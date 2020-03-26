PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some sports fans are feeling desperate for a little action.
Not only would Thursday have been the start of the Sweet 16 for March Madness, but it was also supposed to Opening Day in Major League Baseball.
One local non-profit hopes to spread the love around the diamond.
Hope springs eternal from Friends of Baseball Executive Director Nova Newcomer.
"Anyone who loves baseball or softball knows the healing power that the game has, and I think we all needed this opening day at home game," she said.
It was Opening Day at home for the first-time home schoolteacher to two kids.
"We thought about what we could do to still stay connected to our families and the kids that we serve and also the broader baseball and softball community that is experiencing this big loss right now," Nova said.
Nova and the good people at the Portland non-profit are keeping kids in the game while their after-school program, Full Count, is on the bench.
"We've been able to do lessons with science of sport and the LA Dodgers Foundation with Playworks here in the Pacific Northwest and also positive coaching alliance. So, we have been able to incorporate lessons and that's what we do with our program too," she said.
You can head over to friendsofbaseball.org or their social media channels to download their daily baseball lessons, look at them as extra credit worksheets for those home school curriculum.
"We know not everybody has all of the materials all of the time. So, we say, if you don't have a printer just scratch it out on some scratch paper and following along that way," Nova said.
Six grader Elliott is still holding out hope for some type a north Portland little league season.
"I am kind of sad, honestly, because i don't get to see some of my friends that I only see at practice," Bakke said.
Stay safe and sane at home.
"It's quality time,” Nova said. “You get to have time with the people in your home and we all need that right now. We all need that quality time."
Quality time until it's back to game time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.