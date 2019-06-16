PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Friends of a man who was shot and killed at Broughton Beach this week are urging anyone with information to come forward and report it to police.
Portland Police say a fight broke out and 27-year-old Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse died after he was shot on the beach Wednesday night.
Investigators are still looking for the person who shot Horse and say the suspect fled the scene along with a number of people on the beach that night.
Police say the people who ran away may have important information or video connected to the shooting.
FOX 12 spoke with two of Horse’s good friends Saturday at the Delta Park Powwow.
BlackBear and his girlfriend Jessie Hiller used to live with Horse and were supposed to be with him at the powwow this weekend like they’ve done for years.
But instead, the two were without him on Saturday, in a daze and mourning his loss.
“I have a lot of memories here with Sam,” BlackBear said. “And now to come back here with Sam, it's just like I don't want to even be here. I don't really know what's real right now, but I know that these feelings are real and we're all holding onto him. I just want whoever that had anything to do with that to say something or drop something anonymously because there's a lot of people out here hurting.”
BlackBear and Hiller say Horse was peaceful.
They’re pleading for anyone who might know something or witnessed the shooting to step up and tell police.
“He was the kind of person that everybody should wish that they could be,” Hiller said. “We just really want people to come forward because we know that there are people who know, we've seen it on camera. And now we just need to know who these people are.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.