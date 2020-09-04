VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - On Saturday, friends of Aaron "Jay" Danielson will gather in Vancouver at Esther Short Park for a memorial in his honor.
Danielson was shot and killed in downtown Portland during a recent demonstration. His friends said they're nervous about going to the memorial because of the political climate.
Sarah Gault says she saw Danielson just two days before he was shot and killed in downtown Portland.
"He'd go downtown like every night," Gault said. "He was getting ready to go and he was just telling me all the kind of crazy stuff that's going on, and I was just like, 'Jay, I'm really worried about you. Like, I want you to be careful.' And he was like, 'you don't need to worry about me,' and I'm like, 'okay, just really, please, be careful, I love you.' And that was it. Two days later, he was murdered," Gault said.
Gault and James Farmer say they were good friends with Danielson. They say their friend didn't deserve to die on the streets of Portland.
"Even if he was a part of, you know, these organizations, which I have no affiliation with, but I mean, still, there's no reason to just execute, publicly execute somebody," Farmer said.
The two say they're going to the memorial for Danielson, but they feel uneasy about it.
"I don't even feel safe to go," Farmer said. "I feel like people are just going to use it to attack each other."
"I'm going to go for sure, but I am definitely nervous to go," Gault said.
They are hoping no one plans to disrupt their chance to honor their friend.
The event is slated to start at 4 p.m. FOX 12 spoke with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson on Friday about the event. He said it is designed to be a safe gathering with music, t-shirts, and food. He said the reason they're holding the memorial in Vancouver is because they feel safer there, thoughts Gault and Farmer echoed on Friday.
"Let's keep it civil," Farmer said.
"I mean, we're grieving," Gault said.
"I mean, for real, why can't we all just be peaceful," Farmer said.
Gibson says he's been in contact with Vancouver police in coordinating the event. The police department said it has been contact with the group and has been regular communications with their regional law enforcement partners, who've experienced large events. It said officers are prepared and trained for events like these. The department said their goal in every event is to protect the safety of the participants and keep the community at large safe.
If others comes to disrupt the violence, here's what Gibson had so say:
"We're prepared to deescalate as much as we can and just focus on Jay and let the police take care of it," Gibson said. "You know, we don't really want to deal with the hatred right now, we just want to celebrate Jay."
Several other demonstrations are planned this weekend, includinga Trump caravan in Clackamas on Monday.
Related:
- Shooting death in downtown Portland spurs wave of reaction from city, state and national leaders
- Neighbors shocked by death of Portland shooting suspect in Lacey, WA
- State officials, Oregon sports teams release joint statement: ‘The violence must stop’
- Governor Brown releases 'Unified Law Enforcement Plan'
- Friends on man killed in downtown Portland shooting: ‘He was a free-loving American’
- Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.