Friends of victim killed in SE Portland hit-and-run honor his memory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The friends of a young man who died in a hit-and-run in southeast Portland over the weekend are not only honoring his memory, but they’re also hoping to track down his killer.

The 23 year old was walking when he was hit by a car around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Southeast Clinton near Cesar Chavez.

Investigators believe he was either in or close to a crosswalk when he was hit, and the driver did not stop.

Austin Boyd’s friends have set up a memorial in that area. They tell FOX 12 he made an impact on everyone he met.

Boyd had recently graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in accounting and was studying to become a CPA. He had just taken the second test to get that certification.

Boyd’s friends say he was bound to do amazing things.

"Austin was a goofy, charming person. He had a tremendous impact on my life and the life of anybody he ever came in contact with. I don't know if I've ever met a single person who had a bad word to say about him," Vincent Collins, said.

Officers are searching for a white or light colored 1993 to 1997 Honda Passport or Isuzu Rodeo. There might be damage to the front of the car on the right side, including a shattered turn signal beneath the bumper.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Portland police.