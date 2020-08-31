PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Friends of the man killed in downtown Portland over the weekend spoke to reporters on Monday night at Washington Park.
They described Aaron J. Danielson, 39, was compassionate, quick-witted, and funny. They said he loved his country and Portland, his city.
Police earlier Monday confirmed that Danielson was the victim in the shooting, sharing that the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined Danielson’s manner of death to be homicide. The medical examiner’s office said he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Danielson’s friends said they didn’t want to comment on the ongoing investigation, but said they believe that Portland police will do everything they can to get justice for their friend. They said most importantly, they want everyone to know that Danielson was a good and decent man. They said they also wanted to set the record straight about any misinformation going around about him online.
Luke Carrillo, one of Danielson’s friends, said he has seen false reports online calling Danielson a radical racist and fascist.
“He was not an inciter or an instigator, he was a free-loving American who died,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo said he has worked and lived with Danielson for about 20 years.
Danielson’s friends did not take questions on Monday and said what happened Danielson is not acceptable in this country.
Danielson was shot in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street Saturday while protesters were downtown. It remains unclear if the shooting is connected to the protests.
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for “incurred costs in this time of need for those that loved and supported Aaron in his life.”
Blood is on your hands Ted! Make things right, and actually DO your job.
