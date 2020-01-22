Friends relieved by arrest in 2018 NE Portland murder of Eugene Gora

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A year and a half later, police have made an arrest in a murder investigation that left a family and community bewildered.
Police say 85-year-old Eugene Gora was killed in his northeast Portland home in the spring of 2018.
Now, a woman is being charged in connection to his death.
His friends are relieved.
Two of them at Miracles Club and A Heavenly Taste Café reminisced about him.
“He’d come by, sit, joke, talk, and we miss that now. I miss seeing him coming in, sitting in on a meeting, just sitting here, don’t bother nobody,” Steven Johnson said.
Gora’s photo is still on the membership wall. He lived right on the corner.
“He would tell us stories and say things that that we couldn’t even begin to remember because he was way older than we were and he was just a nice, sweet guy,” Pastor Dwight Minnieweather said.
Those at Miracles Club remember how kind he was, how he used to make homemade grills like the one still up outside his home, and they remember the one thing they could never wrap their minds around –how he died.
“I was like, wait that’s the tape for if there’s a homicide, someone’s dead in Gene’s place?” Merrieweather said.
“It was like a moody day. We never thought that would happen to Gene, he’d been there on that corner probably since before I was even born,” Johnson said.
Police said the night of May 10, 2018, a friend found Gora dead in his home. The investigation revealed the 85-year-old had been murdered.
And for more than a year, that’s all anyone knew.
Time went on, the investigation continued, and no one here forgot.
“I think it was like a month ago someone said, man they ever find out what, so it’s been a question over the year or so that people keep asking, have they found anybody?” Minnieweather said.
Then just this week, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced an arrest in the case.
Amanda Marin, 38, is accused of burglary and robbery, and according to the DA’s office, she did those things with whoever killed Gora.
She’s now facing a murder II charge, too.
“For the detectives and all, thanks, just thanks,” Merrieweather said. “A lot of pain is still in our community, ‘cause we didn’t know what happened.”
He went on to say, “This is a real relief to find out that they have found some closure or are starting to come to some closure on this situation.”
Marin is being held without bail and is expected back in court next week.
At this point, neither the DA’s office or Portland Police are revealing any more information about this investigation, including who else they might still be looking for.
