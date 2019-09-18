LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway near the Oregon Coast after a man’s body was found on a woman’s property outside of Otis in Lincoln County.
Lincoln County deputies say he is believed to be Cameron Shelden, 37, who was reported missing in early September.
Friends say Shelden was one of the nicest guys you could meet.
“He loved his job and he was really cared for, cared about, by all of his peers,” Zack Houston said.
Houston said he’s been friends with Shelden for a decade and worked with him on the railroad in the Seattle area.
Houston said Shelden was in Oregon to visit someone, and when he was reported missing, he had a feeling that something wasn’t right.
Deputies say Shelden was reportedly last seen on foot on the morning of Sept. 1 in the Widow Creek area. Search and rescue crews looked for him several times but came up empty-handed.
As recently as Saturday, deputies said they resumed the search for him on a property on North Widow Creek Road using drones and dogs trained to detect human remains. Deputies said they also had excavation help from the Lincoln County Road Department, but still they found nothing.
Then, Tuesday morning, deputies said the property owner called them to say a body had been found. Deputies said Shelden’s body was found highly decomposed in dense vegetation in an area outside of previous searches on the property. They say the investigation is in its early stages and its too soon to know how he died or why.
The Oregon State Police forensics team was called in to process the scene.
Lincoln County deputies are treating the case as an open death investigation.
“It was pretty hard to hear, I mean I kind of expected this outcome but it’s still a lot to process.” Houston said. “A lot of people cared about him and he’ll be very missed within the community and within the railroad community, as well.”
Houston and other friends had been raising money to hire a private detective to help find Shelden. Now, Houston hopes any remaining funds can be used to help Shelden’s family with funeral arrangements.
As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in connection with Shelden’s death.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.