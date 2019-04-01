Friends remember woman who died in crash near Sherwood as loving and caring

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – In the grassy median of Southwest Pacific Highway near Sherwood, there’s now a cross and flowers in honor of 47-year-old Lorraine Wheeler.
“She was all around a great person,” said a longtime friend of Wheeler, Cathy Johnson.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wheeler died in a crash there Saturday afternoon.
There’s now a cross up in the median of SW Pacific Hwy near Sherwood, where @WCSOOregon says Lorraine Wheeler died after a crash here Saturday. The driver of the other car, Roger Bayard, was arraigned today on a new charge of criminally negligent homicide. pic.twitter.com/e9M8p93sSA— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) April 2, 2019
Deputies say 18-year-old Roger Bayard turned onto the highway and then moved into the left lane, right in the path of the truck Wheeler was in.
The two vehicles collided, and the truck rolled in the median. Wheeler was killed.
“I want her to be remembered as somebody who loved everybody, who cared for everybody, and who would do anything for them,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Wheeler’s husband was driving at the time.
Now, she says he’s doing OK, but that he’s angry, and so is she.
“I was actually yelling at the TV,” Johnson said. “I was mad. I was just, I was angry, I was yelling at everything.”
That’s because deputies believe Bayard was drunk at the time, and FOX 12 learned in court that he was also driving with a suspended license from a hit-and-run with property damage back in January. With this crash, Bayard also violated his probation.
He now faces a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
A friend and attorney for Wheeler’s family spoke on their behalf.
“Obviously they want to move on, but they want to make sure that justice is served, and they realize that the young man who did this is a young man, but they also realize that somebody’s life was taken, somebody who was a contributor to the community,” said Ross Day.
FOX 12 was told Wheeler owned Greenway Adult Care in Tigard and specialized in caring for people on ventilators.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.