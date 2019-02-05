LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Friends and neighbors said a woman who was killed in Lake Oswego was fighting cancer.
Michael David Winchester, 52, is accused of killing Heidi Anne Winchester, 50, at their home near River Run Drive and Child Road on Jan. 30.
Michael Winchester was found injured in the garage, and Heidi’s body was in the home.
Investigators said one of the couple’s two sons made the discovery and called 911.
Michael Winchester made his first court appearance Tuesday after being arrested Monday on the charge of murder.
Friends of the family told FOX 12 Heidi Winchester, who goes by Annie, battled an aggressive form of cancer years ago, and it recently returned.
They said she supported a lot of other cancer survivors through a group she started called Annie’s Cancer Club. The club allowed people to share their own stories and struggles.
A friend, Dara Charlton, told FOX 12, “Annie was a beautiful soul and had a heart of gold. She started this club when I was diagnosed with cancer – a place where myself and others could receive support from others in the community. She loved her children and was passionate about giving back to others.”
The Winchester family released a statement saying, in part, “We appreciate all the support we have received in the last few days. We ask that you please respect our privacy while we mourn the death of Heidi and focus on supporting each other and our extended family.”
The community is also supporting the couple’s two sons. A GoFundMe account was established for them and had raised more than $30,000 by Tuesday night.
Michael Winchester is being held in jail without bail. He is due back in court Feb. 12.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
